By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 30 Australia close out the
year on a high after their rousing 122-run victory over India in
the first test in Melbourne, but might hope their batsmen have
underlined "I shall not throw my wicket away cheaply" at the top
of their New Year resolutions.
A brilliant performance from Australia's raw pace attack
with bat and ball gave Michael Clarke's team a shot of
confidence heading into the second test in Sydney, but also
glossed over their batsmen's continuing woes.
Barring half-centuries from debutant Ed Cowan, Ricky Ponting
and Mike Hussey, the specialists lost their wickets quickly and
in bunches, reprising a disturbing trend of collapses in recent
tests against New Zealand and South Africa.
To add insult to injury, those further down the order not
paid to score runs put them in the shade at the Melbourne
Cricket Ground.
Pacemen James Pattinson and Peter Siddle scored 100 runs in
the test, more than opener David Warner, number three Shaun
Marsh and skipper Clarke combined (76).
Warner, who scored a century in the previous test against
New Zealand in Hobart, fell back to earth when he appeared to
confuse the India match for a Twenty20 fixture, losing his
wicket with ill-chosen swipes in both innings.
Marsh made a first-innings duck in baffling circumstances,
flicking a ball off his pads straight to a player in the gully,
then emulated Warner's second innings downfall by chopping a
ball onto his stumps for three.
Australia's batsmen have been under fire since getting
skittled for a second innings 47 in their recent test in Cape
Town against South Africa, but Clarke has shielded them with a
sturdy defence many would rather see used on his own wicket.
He was at it again after the MCG test, charitably describing
their failures as "unlucky", while pointing to their opponents'
similar struggles on the MCG wicket.
His Indian counterpart MS Dhoni was not so accommodating to
his own batters, however, laying the blame for the loss squarely
at their feet.
"When you get conditions like we've faced for the last few
test matches, when the ball swings and seams you're going to
nick balls, you're going to play and miss balls," said Clarke,
who did just that to be bowled twice against India.
With opening batsman and all rounder Shane Watson sidelined
with injury, Australia's flailing top order will head to the
Sydney Cricket Ground intact but under pressure to deliver
against an Indian side renowned for their slow starts.
They would do well to emulate pacemen Peter Siddle, Ben
Hilfenhaus and James Pattinson, who withstood India's pace
onslaught to produce runs when called upon, while raffling 20
wickets between themselves with a mixture of speed, line and
controlled aggression.
The trio, led by a Man of the Match performance from
21-year-old Pattinson in his third test, have given Michael
Clarke a happy selection dilemma, with front-line paceman Ryan
Harris now having to fight his way back into the side.
Harris has been picked in a 12-man squad for the second
test, but is no certainty for selection after struggling with a
hip injury and given the Sydney Cricket Ground wicket usually
rewards spinners as it wears.
"(Harris's) obviously an outstanding bowler. The times he's
played he's had great success," Siddle told reporters on Friday.
"The way we've played and to have someone like that to come
into the squad, obviously it's a bonus."
Equally encouraging for Australian media, who were declaring
the team "in crisis" following their second test loss to New
Zealand in Hobart, was the emergence of a ruthless streak
against India not seen since the team's calamitous Ashes series
loss on home soil.
Prominent cricket writer Malcolm Conn wrote of "Michael
Clarke the cut-throat captain" in a News Ltd column after the
30-year-old skipper instructed his pacemen to soften up India's
tail-enders with short-pitched bowling.
"James Pattinson could not have channelled Dennis Lillee
more convincingly without growing whiskers and wearing his shirt
unbuttoned to the waist," enthused The Age newspaper, referring
to the fiery Australian quick of the 1970s and early 80s.
Having knocked over India's star-studded batting lineup
twice, Australia's rejuvenated pace attack now has an almost
tougher assignment to hose down great expectations ahead of
Sydney, where Dhoni has promised a better showing from his team.
"Is this the most destructive attack in world cricket
emerging?" was the first question at a media conference directed
at a bemused Siddle on Friday.
"I'd like to think so!" he replied with a smile. "No, I
don't know, but I think we're just doing everything right at the
moment.
"Obviously the bowling is going well, the batting's getting
there and we're working well as a unit and that's the best
thing."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more cricket stories