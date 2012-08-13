Aug 13 Usain Bolt could repackage himself as a
big-hitting cricketer in Australia's Big Bash League after
defending his sprint double at the London Olympics, local media
reported on Monday.
The Jamaican told Channel Nine he had been contacted by
Shane Warne about joining the spin great at the Melbourne Stars
club in the Twenty20 league, which begins in December.
"He contacted me and asked me about if I am serious and if I
really want to do it then he can put in a few words that should
get it done," Bolt told Channel Nine.
"We will see if I get the time off. I will try. Twenty20, I
love it. Just the fact that it is so exciting, it's about going
hard the whole time, not just about playing shots.
"It's about being aggressive and I like that style of
batsman," added Bolt, who retained 100 and 200 metres titles and
helped break the 4x100m world record in London.
The 25-year-old, who said he wanted a trial at English
soccer giants Manchester United at the Games, first indicated
his interest in the Big Bash League earlier this year.
Melbourne's chief executive Clint Cooper said Bolt, who grew
up playing street cricket and soccer in Jamaica, could fill one
of the few remaining slots in the squad.
"We're going to ... re-engage with him and his management
company," Cooper was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald
newspaper. "We've got a couple of spots left on our list."
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Alastair Himmer)