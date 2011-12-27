Dec 27 Joe Previtera, the Australian television cameraman behind an infamous cricket sledge blamed on former Australia spinner Shane Warne, stole the media spotlight once more with a farcical crash while riding a Segway scooter on the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

As Australia came out to bowl before lunch in the first test against India, Previtera ploughed his Segway into a helmet on the turf while filming the players and promptly fell in a heap in front of a crowd of tens of thousands of people in the stands and millions more watching on television.

The cameraman was uninjured in the spill and got to his feet sheepishly as Australian cricketers chirped in his ear. He trudged off the field carrying the Segway, which appeared a little worse for wear after the accident.

Previtera was at the heart of a media storm after the comment "he can't bowl and can't throw" was picked up by a special effects microphone during the television broadcast of Australia's test match in Hobart against Pakistan in 1999/2000.

The comment followed a wayward throw back to the wicket from the deep from two-test paceman Scott Muller. The comment was later attributed to Warne by television media, but the spinner denied it.

To hose down media speculation, Previtera eventually went on a national current affairs programme to claim he was the culprit. Muller, who at one stage threatened legal action over the comment, never played another test.

