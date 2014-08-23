Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke watches the international rugby union match between Australia and France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien/Files

MELBOURNE Australia captain Michael Clarke has suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's training in Harare and is doubtful for their first one-day international against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Clarke, who has had a five-month rest since leading Australia to the 2-1 test series triumph in South Africa, experienced pain in his left hamstring while training, a report on Cricket Australia's website (www.cricket.com.au) said.

"We will monitor his condition closely over the next 24 hours to see how he responds to further treatment before making a decision on his management," team physiotherapist David Beakley said in Harare.

Vice-captain George Bailey will lead Australia if Clarke misses the first match of the triangular series, also featuring South Africa.

Top order batsman Phillip Hughes, a late replacement in the Australia squad for injured all-rounder Shane Watson, could take Clarke's place in the side.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ian Ransom)