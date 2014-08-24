Inter confine players to training camp, back coach Pioli
MILAN Inter Milan's players will be confined to their training ground for the rest of the week after what the club described as an unacceptable Serie A defeat at Fiorentina on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Michael Clarke may opt to alter his travel plans for future overseas tours as the Australia captain races against time to recover from a hamstring injury for Monday's first one-day international against Zimbabwe.
Clarke, who has had a five-month layoff since leading Australia to a 2-1 test series triumph in South Africa, experienced pain in his left hamstring during the team's first training session on Friday.
The 33-year-old, who has battled a chronic back problem throughout his career, suspected the lack of rest after a 15-hour flight from Sydney to Harare may have caused the injury.
"What I've learned through my career is that I probably need more time than most in regards to the gap between getting off a plane and training at full intensity," Clarke told reporters in Harare.
"If it means I have to fly a couple of days earlier than the boys on the long trips, then that's what I've got to do. It's hard because I'm a big believer in travelling with the team, I've always liked that."
Clarke will have more time to rest up before being required to play on Australia's next trip, a Pakistan series in the UAE next month which opens with a Twenty20 match, a format he has given up at international level.
"Generally when I travel to the UK, there aren't too many times that I haven't got injured at the start of the series and I'm normally at my most vulnerable at the start of a series," Clarke added.
"So I think I've got to be smarter with that, or at least try and work out how I can travel with the team but also do what's best to make sure I can play the first game."
Australia coach Darren Lehmann believed Clarke had a 50/50 chance of making the team for the opening game of a tri-series tournament that also features South Africa.
If Clarke misses out, top order batsman Phillip Hughes, a late replacement for injured all-rounder Shane Watson, could take his place while vice-captain George Bailey will lead the side.
ROME AS Roma have named Ramon Rodriguez 'Monchi', who is widely regarded as the architect of Sevilla's recent success, as their sporting director, the club said on Monday.