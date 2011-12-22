By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 22 A swashbuckling century
on debut against India was the making of Michael Clarke as a
test batsman. Seven years later, the one-time golden boy of
Australian cricket might hope a home series against the same
team could be his making as a captain.
Tasked with leading Australia out of the cricketing
doldrums, the 30-year-old has endured a baptism of fire since
taking over from Ricky Ponting, who relinquished the captaincy
with the team at its lowest ebb in a quarter of a century.
Inheriting a team demoralised after suffering humiliating
defeat to England in the Ashes on home soil, Clarke's nine
months at the helm has seen Australia mix rousing test victories
with losses farcical in their ineptitude.
Clarke led Australia to a 1-0 series victory in Sri Lanka
before splitting series 1-1 away to South Africa and home to New
Zealand.
Australia's loss in the second test against New Zealand in
Hobart, their first defeat in 26 years on home soil against
their trans-Tasman rivals, left a particularly sour taste and
declarations of "crisis" in local newspapers.
Against second-ranked test side India and their stable of
ageing champion batsmen, Clarke faces his biggest test as
captain while under pressure to deliver the goods in front of a
still-sceptical public.
"All of us feel we're playing inconsistent cricket at the
moment ... We go one step forward and two steps backwards,"
Clarke wrote in his newspaper column last week.
"I'm confident we can make amends against India ... I think
it's going to be a really good contest between youth and
enthusiasm versus some old wise heads in the Indian team."
UP FOR A CHALLENGE
Clarke is nothing if not up for a challenge, and has a
record of defying critics and revelling in the spotlight.
The New South Welshman stroked a brilliant 151 on debut in
Bangalore in 2004 and posted another two half centuries as
Australia won their first test series in India in over three
decades.
Dropped after a poor away series against England in
Australia's 2005 Ashes loss, Clarke fought his way back into the
side and helped guide them to their 2007 World Cup win with an
unbeaten half-century in the semi-final against South Africa.
Off the field, the telegenic boy from Sydney's blue-collar
west has generated headlines of a different sort, featuring in
the tabloids' society pages with his taste for fast cars, model
girlfriends and tattoos.
With underwear modelling among his many sponsorship
endorsements, Clarke's celebrity has grated with sections of the
Australian public more used to hard-bitten figures like Allan
Border, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh occupying the country's
"second highest office" after the prime minister.
He stoked controversy by leaving New Zealand mid-tour in
2010 to be with his fiancee Lara Bingle, but returned days later
to blast 168 in Australia's test win in Wellington having just
ended his engagement with the model.
With Ponting sidelined through injury, Clarke's first taste
of the captaincy in January resulted in an innings thrashing in
the fifth Ashes test in Sydney and as he was jeered by home
spectators in Brisbane during the subsequent one-day series.
CRIMES AGAINST BATTING
Australia went on to crush England 6-1 under Clarke's
stewardship and he later remarked he doubted he would ever win
over the whole country.
"For me it's about earning the respect of the doubters by
leading the team in the right way and playing cricket in the
right way," Clarke said on his permanent appointment to the
captaincy in March.
Clarke has since led from the front with three centuries in
his last five tests, banishing a long run of poor form at the
crease.
Handed expanded powers as a selector, he has also been
credited for lifting morale in the dressing room while making
astute tactical decisions on the field.
But he has also been an accomplice in Australia's recent
crimes against batting.
Clarke was as guilty as any of his team's batsmen when they
were skittled for 47 in the first test loss against South Africa
in Cape Town and when they lost by seven runs to New Zealand
after cruising at 159 for two when chasing 241 for victory.
He has also struggled against India in recent series and
failed to fire in two losing tests in the subcontinent last
year.
He will nonetheless be expected to be the lynchpin of a
brittle batting lineup struggling for form top to tail.
"Clarke has the experience, the test record and the ability
to take charge of an innings," said former Australia captain Ian
Chappell, who called for the middle order batsman to move up to
three.
"He's also in form and has responded well to extra
responsibility in his short captaincy career."
