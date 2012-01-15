PERTH Jan 15 Australia skipper Michael Clarke
was naturally delighted with his team's series triumph over
India on Sunday but said he and his players will not rest until
they once again top the world rankings.
Clarke has overseen a transformation of his country's
fortunes since the Ashes drubbing at the hands of England a year
ago and their progress was confirmed when they beat India by an
innings and 37 runs on Sunday to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Currently fourth in the test rankings behind England, India
and South Africa, even a bump above the Proteas will not satisfy
Clarke and his team as they head into the fourth test in
Adelaide with an insurmountable advantage.
"We're a long way from the team we want to be," the
30-year-old told a news conference.
"It's a nice feeling to have won this series, don't get me
wrong, but we want to be the number one team in the world and
we're a long way from that yet. We've got a lot of work still to
do and that starts in Adelaide."
Clarke, booed by his own fans when he came out to bat in the
final Ashes test last year, took over the captaincy from Ricky
Ponting last March and is unbeaten in test series against Sri
Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand and now India.
There have been some low points too, however, not least the
skittling for 47 in South Africa and the first defeat to New
Zealand on home soil in a quarter of a century in Hobart last
month.
Clarke's mantra since he took over has been about improving
the team's consistency and that was what pleased him most about
the three victories over India.
"We look to continue to improve our cricket, we need to head
in the right direction," he said.
"When you win a test series against the number two test team
in the world, that is the result of the hard work we have been
putting in behind the scenes, which is what is so pleasing about
it for us players."
Clarke paid credit to David Warner, who scored 180, and Ed
Cowan for the opening partnership of 214 which anchored
Australia's sole innings on what was a difficult track for
batting.
But as he has throughout the series, Clarke had a special
word for his four pace bowlers, who once again took 20 wickets
against a batting line-up studded with world class players.
"It's very easy when you get a couple of wins to take things
for granted," he said.
"We haven't done that, both as an individuals and as a team.
We made a pact yesterday that we didn't want to send our batters
out again on that wicket and it was pleasing to be able to keep
to our word today."
Their quest to reach the top of the world game means there
will be no let-up next week in fourth test, even if the series
is already won.
"No such thing as a dead rubber, as far I am concerned," he
said. "We'll be out there doing exactly the same in Adelaide."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
