Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
SYDNEY, March 25 Australia captain Michael Clarke left for the Caribbean on Sunday confident he would be fit to play in the test series against West Indies.
Clarke had a brilliant Australian summer with the bat but was forced to skip the one-day series, which concludes later on Sunday, because of a hamstring injury.
"It's been a busy couple of weeks of rehab and treatment with my physio," Clarke told reporters on Sunday.
"I had a fitness test Friday and I passed all of that. I've still got seven days until our tour game starts.
"Knowing that we've got that time before the tour game I'll be 100 per cent."
Australia play the first test against West Indies in Bridgetown, Barbados starting on April 7, followed by further matches in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Dominica.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.