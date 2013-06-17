June 17 Troubled opener David Warner has risked his place in Australia's Ashes team after his late night bar-room fracas with England player Joe Root, captain Michael Clarke said on Monday.

Cricket Australia (CA) suspended Warner until the first Ashes test and fined him 11,500 Australian dollars ($10,900) for the altercation in Birmingham after Australia's Champions Trophy defeat to England on June 8.

In a column for Sydney's Daily Telegraph, Clarke called the incident "an unwelcome distraction" for a team attempting to defend their Champions Trophy title and regain the Ashes from England in the next four months.

"I have made it clear to David that his behaviour is not acceptable for an Australian cricketer," Clarke, who missed the team's first two matches with a back injury, wrote in the column.

"He has let the team down and all of those at home who love and support Australian cricket. David has been punished and must now suffer the consequences.

"He will miss most of the Champions Trophy and our two lead-up games before the first Test at Trent Bridge, making it difficult for him to retain his place in the Test side."

Flamboyant left-hander Warner was primed to open the batting for Australia in back-to-back Ashes series against England starting in July.

Clarke was also critical of other Australian players who were out drinking even after losing their Champions Trophy opener to bitter rivals England.

"The other five guys who were out drinking with David also know they made a poor decision," he wrote.

"I've always been big on celebrating success... But if you haven't got a reason to celebrate you shouldn't be out at 2.30am and you shouldn't be drinking with the opposition who have just beaten you.

"That sends the wrong message. As proud Australians it should hurt when you lose. There is a time and a place to be out enjoying yourself and the early hours of last Sunday morning in Birmingham after losing to England a few hours earlier was neither the time nor the place."

Clarke said it was time for the team to leave the incident behind and concentrate on matters at hand, starting with their must-win group stage match against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy on Monday.

"I have made it clear to the entire squad that the matter has been dealt with and is now finished as far as we are concerned," he added.

"I don't want anyone talking about it. We have a lot ahead of us and simply must look forward." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)