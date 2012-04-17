Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
PORT OF SPAIN, April 17 West Indies were 252 for nine in their first innings at the close of play on day three of the second test against Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday.
Scores:
Australia 311 all out from 135 overs (Mike Hussey 73, Shane Watson 56; Kemar Roach 5-105) v West Indies 252 for nine from 104 overs (Shivnarine Chanderpaul 94, Narsingh Deonarine 55; Nathan Lyon 5-68)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.