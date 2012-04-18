PORT OF SPAIN, April 18 Australia were 73 for three in their second innings at the close of play on day four of the rain-affected second test against Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday. Scores: Australia 311 all out from 135 overs (Mike Hussey 73, Shane Watson 56; Kemar Roach 5-105) and 73-3 from 30 overs (Ricky Ponting 32 not out; Roach 3-27) v West Indies 257 all out from 104.4 overs (Shivnarine Chanderpaul 94, Narsingh Deonarine 55; Nathan Lyon 5-68)