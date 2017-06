JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 South Africa were 0 without loss in their second innings, trailing by 30 runs, at stumps on the second day of the second test against Australia at the Wanderers on Friday.

Scores:

South Africa 0-0 and 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB de Villiers 64, A. Prince 50) v Australia 296 (S. Watson 88, P. Hughes 88; D. Steyn 4-64)

