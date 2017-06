April 7 Australia were 44 without loss in their first innings at stumps on day two of the opening test against West Indies in Barbados on Sunday.

Scores:

West Indies 449-9 declared from 153 overs (Shivnarine Chanderpaul 103 not out, Kirk Edwards 61, Kraigg Braithwaite 57, Darren Bravo 51;)

Australia 44-0 from 9.5 overs