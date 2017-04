CAPE TOWN, March 1 Australia were 331 for three at the close on the first day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.

Scores: Australia 331-3 (D. Warner 135, M. Clarke 92 not out. S. Smith 50 not out) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Tony Jimenez; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)