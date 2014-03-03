CAPE TOWN, March 3 Australia were 27 for nought in their second innings at the close of play on the third day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday.

Scores: Australia 494-7 declared (M. Clarke 161 not out, D. Warner 135; JP Duminy 4-73) & 27-0 v South Africa 287 (F. Du Plessis 67, A. Petersen 53; M. Johnson 4-42) (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by xxx; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)