Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MELBOURNE Dec 28 India were 462 for eight wickets at the close of day three of the third test in Melbourne on Sunday, in reply to Australia's first innings total of 530.
India: 462-8 (M. Vijay 68, V. Kohli 169, A. Rahane 147; R. Harris 4-69) v Australia: 530 (C. Rogers 57, S. Watson 52, B. Haddin 55, R. Harris 74, S. Smith 192; Mohammed Shami 4-138, U. Yadav 3-130, R. Ashwin 3-134) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.