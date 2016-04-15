MELBOURNE Western Australia bowling coach Adam Griffith and former England batsman Graham Hick will join the Australian side temporarily for their one-day triangular series in the West Indies in June, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Justin Langer will take the side to the Caribbean to give regular head coach Darren Lehmann a break before their tour of Sri Lanka in July and August.

"We are excited to have Adam join the team for the tour of the West Indies," Lehmann said of Griffith's appointment for the June 3-26 tournament, which also includes South Africa.

"West Australia have some talented young fast-bowlers that have developed under Adam's watch and it's great to be able to offer him the chance to work with the Australian side under Justin Langer."

Australia are looking for a full time bowling coach after former international quick Craig McDermott stepped down following the World Twenty20 tournament in India earlier this month.

The 38-year-old Griffith played 50 first class matches for Tasmania as a right-arm fast-medium bowler but his career was curtailed with serious injuries before he retired in 2010 and took up a coaching role at Western Australia in 2011.

"The opportunity to work with Australia's premium bowlers is incredibly exciting," Griffith said.

"The West Indies and South Africa have some of the most destructive white ball batters in the world and preparing to play them in Caribbean conditions will be a great challenge."

Former England batsman Hick, who is the national cricket centre's high performance coach, will also join the side as an assistant coach in the West Indies.

Hick has worked at the national cricket centre for the past three years.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)