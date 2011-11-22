(Recasts, adds quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
Nov 22 Former South Africa cricket coach
Mickey Arthur on Tuesday became the first foreign head coach of
the Australian team, completing a sweeping revamp of management
following their disastrous Ashes campaign last year.
The 43-year-old was in charge of the Proteas from 2005 until
2010 and had most recently been coaching Western Australia. His
contract runs until after the 2015 World Cup, to be jointly held
by Australia and New Zealand.
Arthur was presented at a media conference at Cricket
Australia's headquarters in Melbourne, just hours after his new
charges completed a tense two-wicket victory over his old team
in Johannesburg.
He replaces former coach Tim Nielsen who resigned after the
Australian tour of Sri Lanka in September. Troy Cooley had been
in charge on an acting basis for the tour of South Africa.
"I don't think it'll matter," Arthur told reporters about
being the first foreigner to coach the side, before adding he
would look to seek permanent residency status in Australia.
"Ultimately, I guess you want a guy that is perceived to be
the best for the job, irrespective of the nationality."
Arthur beat out the challenge of former New Zealand coach
Steve Rixon, who is the current fielding coach for the
Australian side and was considered one of the favourites for the
top job.
His appointment was the latest in a restructuring of the
outfit that included the appointment of former Australia rugby
international Pat Howard as CA's general manager for team
performance and a revamp of the selection panel.
QUALITY OPPORTUNITIES
Former chairman of selectors Andrew Hilditch and selector
Greg Chappell were both ditched with John Inverarity named new
full-time chairman of selectors, with former test players Rod
Marsh and Andy Bichel as part-time selectors.
Captain Michael Clarke and Arthur will also act as
selectors, while Arthur also takes an overall strategic view of
the national team and will work with state coaches to aid in
player development and pathways to the top level.
"I think it's a very exciting time," said Arthur.
"Australian cricket is in a very exciting phase (but)...
getting to the top of the test rankings is something that just
doesn't happen, because you need sustainable success over a
period of time.
"We need a real good, strong squad system. I think young
players need to be given quality opportunities to develop their
games under pressure and hopefully we can create that
environment for them to all perform."
Arthur's first series in charge will be a two-test series
against New Zealand, starting in Brisbane on Dec. 1, before
Australia host India for a four-test series starting on Dec. 26.
Questions have already turned to the future of senior
players under Arthur's reign, with local media suggesting former
captain Ricky Ponting's career could be ended at the conclusion
of the series against India, if not sooner, though Arthur would
not be drawn on the issue.
"We'll meet with John Inverarity and Michael Clarke down the
line so I'll defer that (decision) to John Inverarity and the
selection panel," Arthur said.
