Nov 22 Factbox on new Australia cricket
coach Mickey Arthur, who was appointed to the role on Tuesday,
becoming the first foreign coach to hold the position.
Born: May 17, 1968 in Johannesburg
FIRST-CLASS CAREER
* Opening batsman for Griqualand West, Orange Free State and
South Africa A.
* Scored 6,557 runs in 110 matches at an average of 33.45
with 13 hundreds and 34 half-centuries before retiring in 2001.
COACHING CAREER
* Begins coaching Griquas before he takes over the Eastern
Cape side in 2003.
* May 19, 2005 -- surprisingly named as South African coach
at the age of 37, replacing interim coach Ray Jennings. Arthur
had only retired from playing first class cricket four years
previously.
* Given a baptism of fire in his first two test series --
both against a rampant Australia -- losing five of the six
matches in two three-test series home and away.
* Charged, then cleared by the International Cricket Council
for comments he made about umpiring decisions on the tour of
Australia, in which South Africa also failed to make the finals
of the triangular one-day series.
* Loses both tests in Sri Lanka in Dec. 2006 before the
Proteas withdraw from a triangular one-day series also involving
India following a bombing that killed at least seven people near
their Colombo hotel.
* Heavily criticised by local media following South Africa's
loss to Australia in the semi-finals of the 2007 World Cup. The
Proteas had entered the tournament as the top-ranked side in the
world.
* Arthur forms a strong partnership with captain Graeme
Smith and the pair turn the side into one of the world's best,
beating England away in a test series in 2008 and becoming the
first side in 15 years to win a test series in Australia in
2008/09.
* South Africa held the number one test and one-day ranking
during his tenure though the side loses the return series at
home to Australia in early 2009 and then fails to beat England
in another home series at the end of the year.
* Jan. 27, 2010 -- resigns as South African coach just days
after being dumped as a selector and amid differences with the
board of Cricket South Africa. Local media reported at the time
he had clashed with the board over the introduction of quotas
for black players in the national team.
* Moves to Australia to take over as coach of Western
Australia in April 2010.
* Nov. 22, 2011 -- Appointed Australia's first foreign
coach following a review of the national coaching and selection
setup after Australia's disastrous Ashes series loss to England
in 2010/11. Has said he will take out Australian citizenship.
