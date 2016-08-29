Cricket - Australia Nets - Ageas Bowl - 2/9/15Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile wears a ripped shirt during a training session during a training sessionAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

MELBOURNE Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has been diagnosed with a bone stress injury in his lower back and will require a "lengthy rehabilitation period", the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The 28-year-old paceman was sent back from Sri Lanka due to a lower back injury, ruling him out of part of the one-day international series and the two Twenty20 matches.

"After returning to Australia, Nathan underwent an MRI scan which has unfortunately revealed a lumbar bone stress injury in his lower back," Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.

"He will now enter a lengthy rehabilitation period with his return to play will be determined in due course."

After their tour of Sri Lanka, Australia travel to South Africa for a limited-overs series before they host the Proteas at the start of a packed home schedule.

