SYDNEY Australian pace bowling prodigy Pat Cummins, who bagged a six-wicket haul on test debut in South Africa last year, will return to action next week after a four-month injury layoff.

The 18-year-old paceman took 6-79 in his one and only test to help Australia to victory at Wanderers last November but missed the entire domestic summer because of a bone stress injury in his foot.

Cricket Australia (CA) have made no secret of the fact that they have been erring on the side of caution in treating the youngster's injuries and his return comes in an under-19 series also involving England, India and New Zealand in Queensland.

"Pat is at an advanced stage of his rehabilitation and we feel he will benefit from bowling in a competitive environment," CA physio Alex Kountouris said in a news release.

"He'll be on a restricted program and is being taken to Townsville so we can continue his progression and introduce some competition time.

"He won't play in every match or bowl his full allocation of overs, but will undertake a program that will allow us to carefully manage his involvement in the squad's training and matches."

