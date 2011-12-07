(Writes through)
* Cummins sidelined til mid-January
* Spotlight on team management
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Dec 7 Former Australia captain
Steve Waugh has warned paceman Pat Cummins about his Indian
Premier League ambitions after it emerged the talented
teenager's heel injury would see him sidelined for most of the
Australian cricket summer.
Cummins's injury, suffered during his brilliant six-wicket
debut in Australia's second test win over South Africa, has
sparked a fierce debate in Australia over how best to nurture
the 18-year-old's budding career.
Despite calls from senior players that Cummins should be
spared one-day and Twenty20 to be fresh for test cricket, the
bowler's management has confirmed he would nominate for the IPL
auction.
Waugh said Cummins would have ample time to chase a
lucrative contract in the subcontinent later in his career --
after establishing himself in Australia's national framework.
"The priority has got to be playing for Australia, the baggy
green is number one and everything else slots in underneath
that," Waugh told local media on Wednesday.
"Obviously there's money to be made from the IPL, but I
think as a young guy with his potential and his star quality,
he's going to make a lot of money out of the game of cricket.
"IPL right now should be a fair way down on his radar. And
if his body is a little bit susceptible to injury at the moment
his commitment has got to be playing for Australia first."
Waugh said he thought governing body Cricket Australia
should also warn him off playing the IPL.
"The senior players, people like Michael Clarke, Ricky
Ponting and Justin Langer as the batting coach, these guys know
the value and what it means to play for Australia and I'm sure
they'll be in his ear," he added.
Cummins had been expected to be fit for the team's first
test of their four-match series against India in Melbourne on
Dec. 26, but further scans had shown the injury had a "bone
stress component" which would likely see him sidelined until
early to mid-January, team physiotherapist Alex Kontouris said
on Wednesday.
"By the end of last week it was apparent to all of us
managing him that he was progressing slower than expected for a
soft tissue injury of the heel," Kountouris said in a statement
released by Cricket Australia.
The expected recovery time would see Cummins miss the first
and second tests, which begin on Jan. 3 in Sydney and leave him
in doubt for the third test in Perth starting Jan. 13.
Cummins, Australia's youngest player to be awarded a central
contract, gave short shrift to the idea of excusing himself from
the shorter formats.
"Hopefully, (I'll play) the one-day series and the
Twenty20," he told local reporters.
Australia play India in two Twenty20 matches in February
before starting a one-day tri-series with the same team and Sri
Lanka.
"Obviously (the injury) is disappointing but hopefully it
doesn't make too much of a difference."
(Editing by Ossian Shine; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more cricket stories