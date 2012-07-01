July 1 Fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of Australia's remaining one day internationals in England after he picked up a side strain during the first match of the series at Lord's on Friday, Cricket Australia said.

The 19-year-old had only just returned to international cricket after missing the whole of Australia's summer after suffering a foot injury against South Africa in November.

Cummins, who made his return after the lengthy absence last Sunday in an ODI against Ireland, will leave for home on Monday.

"Pat sustained an abdominal muscle strain on his left side during the first ODI at Lord's," Australian team doctor John Orchard said in a statement on Sunday.

"Whilst he was able to complete his ten overs, he was sore after the game and was scanned, the results of which have revealed a medium grade side-strain.

"This will keep him out of the remainder of the England tour. His return to cricket will be decided in due course, based on follow-up examinations in Australia."

Australia will not name a replacement for Cummins as they have enough pacemen in the ODI squad, the statement added.

Hosts England defeated Australia by 15 runs in the first of the five matches in the series. The second ODI is at The Oval later on Sunday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)