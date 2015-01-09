SYDNEY Australia declared their second innings closed at 251 for six before play of the fifth and final day of the fourth test on Saturday, handing India a target of 349 for victory.

The hosts, who are already 2-0 up in the four-match series, scored 572-7 in their first innings and dismissed the tourists for 475 on Friday.

The highest successful fourth innings run chase for victory in a test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is the 288 for two scored by South Africa nine years ago.

