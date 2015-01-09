England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
SYDNEY Australia declared their second innings closed at 251 for six before play of the fifth and final day of the fourth test on Saturday, handing India a target of 349 for victory.
The hosts, who are already 2-0 up in the four-match series, scored 572-7 in their first innings and dismissed the tourists for 475 on Friday.
The highest successful fourth innings run chase for victory in a test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is the 288 for two scored by South Africa nine years ago.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.