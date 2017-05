Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 6/1/17 Pakistan's Imran Khan dives to stop the ball from going over the boundary rope. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Australia declared their second innings on 241 for two after tea on the fourth day of the third test on Friday, handing Pakistan an unlikely victory target of 465 runs.

Pakistan had earlier been dismissed for 315 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared.

The hosts did not enforce the follow-on and David Warner (55) scored the second quickest half century in test history in 23 balls with Steve Smith (59), Usman Khawaja (79 not out) and Peter Handscomb (40 not out) also pouring on the runs.

Australia lead the three-test series 2-0.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)