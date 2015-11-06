Australian batsman Usman Khawaja celebrates his maiden test century, during the first cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

BRISBANE Australia declared their first innings closed on 556 for four after Usman Khawaja was dismissed for 174 on the second day of the opening test against New Zealand at the Gabba on Friday.

Captain Steve Smith called time on the innings when Khawaja, who scored his maiden test century as Australia ruthlessly dominated day one, was caught by Martin Guptill off the bowling of Kane Williamson in the second session of the day.

Adam Voges, playing his first test on home soil at the age of 36, finished unbeaten on 83.

There was a major blow for the tourists earlier when pace bowler Tim Southee left the field with what New Zealand Cricket said was an "irritated disc" in his back.

