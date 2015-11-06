Cricket-U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
May 1 The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
BRISBANE, Nov 6 Australia declared their first innings closed on 556 for four after Usman Khawaja was dismissed for 174 on the second day of the opening test against New Zealand at the Gabba on Friday. Captain Steve Smith called time on the innings when Khawaja, who scored his maiden test century as Australia ruthlessly dominated day one, was caught by Martin Guptill off the bowling of Kane Williamson in the second session of the day. Adam Voges, playing his first test on home soil at the age of 36, finished unbeaten on 83. There was a major blow for the tourists earlier when pace bowler Tim Southee left the field with what New Zealand Cricket said was an "irritated disc" in his back. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury/Peter Rutherford)
May 1 The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
NEW DELHI, May 1 The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will meet on Sunday to consider an additional revenue offer from the game's world governing body but regardless of what decision they come to, a Champions Trophy pullout by the holders looks unlikely.