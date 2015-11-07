BRISBANE, Nov 8 Captain Steve Smith declared Australia's second innings closed on 264-4 before the start of play on the fourth day of the first test on Sunday, setting New Zealand an improbable victory target of 504 runs. The hosts made 556 for four declared in their first innings before dismissing New Zealand for 317 on the third day of the contest. Weather permitting, Australia's bowlers have two full days to dismiss the Black Caps again and take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series. After Brisbane, the series moves on to Perth for the second match, which starts on Friday, before concluding with the first day/night test in Adelaide. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)