BRISBANE, Nov 8 Captain Steve Smith declared
Australia's second innings closed on 264-4 before the start of
play on the fourth day of the first test on Sunday, setting New
Zealand an improbable victory target of 504 runs.
The hosts made 556 for four declared in their first innings
before dismissing New Zealand for 317 on the third day of the
contest.
Weather permitting, Australia's bowlers have two full days
to dismiss the Black Caps again and take a 1-0 lead in the
three-test series.
After Brisbane, the series moves on to Perth for the second
match, which starts on Friday, before concluding with the first
day/night test in Adelaide.
