PERTH, Nov 14 Australia declared their first
innings closed at 559 for nine an hour before tea on the second
day of the second test against New Zealand at the WACA on
Saturday.
Skipper Steve Smith also declared in both innings of the
first test Brisbane, which Australia won by 208 runs to take a
1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Opener David Warner was dismissed for 253 early in the first
session after adding just nine runs to his monumental overnight
tally.
The hosts lost five wickets after lunch for the addition of
73 runs as the Australian batsmen tried to build up the score
ahead of the declaration.
