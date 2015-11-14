PERTH, Nov 14 Australia declared their first innings closed at 559 for nine an hour before tea on the second day of the second test against New Zealand at the WACA on Saturday. Skipper Steve Smith also declared in both innings of the first test Brisbane, which Australia won by 208 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Opener David Warner was dismissed for 253 early in the first session after adding just nine runs to his monumental overnight tally. The hosts lost five wickets after lunch for the addition of 73 runs as the Australian batsmen tried to build up the score ahead of the declaration. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Patrick Johnston)