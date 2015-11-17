PERTH, Nov 17 Australia declared their fourth innings on 385 for seven after lunch on the final day of the second test on Tuesday, handing New Zealand a target of 321 to win the test or 48 overs to bat to secure a draw. New Zealand's first innings 624 had given them a 65-run lead over Australia's 559-9 declared. The hosts have declared all four of their innings over the first two tests. Australia won the first match by 208 runs in Brisbane last week and the series concludes at the Adelaide Oval, where the world's first day-night test begins on Nov. 27. Mitchell Johnson, who announced before the start of play that Tuesday would be his last day as an international cricketer, scored 29 off 45 balls before becoming one of five Australian batsmen to be dismissed on the final day. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)