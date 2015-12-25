United cling on against Celta to reach Europe League final
Manchester United survived a fraught finale, featuring an ugly brawl and a red card for each side, to draw 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo and reach the Europa League final on Thursday.
MELBOURNE The start of the second test between Australia and West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday has been delayed due to rain.
The rain was expected to clear in the morning but the toss, scheduled for 10 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), was postponed.
Australia are bidding to seal the three-match series 2-0 after winning the opener in Hobart by an innings and 212 runs.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.