MELBOURNE The start of the second test between Australia and West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday has been delayed due to rain.

The rain was expected to clear in the morning but the toss, scheduled for 10 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), was postponed.

Australia are bidding to seal the three-match series 2-0 after winning the opener in Hobart by an innings and 212 runs.

