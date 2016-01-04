Australian cricket player Mitchell Marsh walks off the pitch as the covers are put on during a rain delay in their third cricket test against the West Indies at the SCG in Sydney, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY West Indies were 216 for six when lunch was taken on the second day of the third test against Australia on Monday after rain restricted play to just four overs in the opening session.

Only three balls were managed in the first two hours of scheduled play and another 21 after the action resumed briefly at noon (0100 GMT).

With the skies above the Sydney Cricket Ground brightening, the prospects of more play after the break looked good. Denesh Ramdin will resume on 24 not out alongside Carlos Brathwaite, who was unbeaten on 43.

Nearly three hours of play were lost to rain on day one of the match, a dead rubber after Australia racked up convincing victories in the first two tests.

