Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
SYDNEY West Indies were 216 for six when lunch was taken on the second day of the third test against Australia on Monday after rain restricted play to just four overs in the opening session.
Only three balls were managed in the first two hours of scheduled play and another 21 after the action resumed briefly at noon (0100 GMT).
With the skies above the Sydney Cricket Ground brightening, the prospects of more play after the break looked good. Denesh Ramdin will resume on 24 not out alongside Carlos Brathwaite, who was unbeaten on 43.
Nearly three hours of play were lost to rain on day one of the match, a dead rubber after Australia racked up convincing victories in the first two tests.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.