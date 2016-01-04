Djokovic eases into Rome semis after rain delay
World number two Novak Djokovic dealt with unfinished business by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarter-final on Saturday.
SYDNEY Play on day three of the third test between Australia and West Indies was delayed by rain on Tuesday, further disrupting the dead rubber contest after all but 11.2 overs of day two were washed out.
Dark clouds covered the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) at the scheduled start time of 10 a.m. (2300 GMT) and rain is forecast to continue for much of the day.
The umpires will inspect the field at 10.30 a.m. with play to start 15 minutes later in the unlikely event there is no further rain.
West Indies, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, are waiting to resume their first innings on 248 for seven.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Germany's Alexander Zverev won a battle of the giants to down unseeded American John Isner 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 and reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.