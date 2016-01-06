India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
SYDNEY Heavy rain washed out play in the third test between Australia and West Indies for the second successive day on Wednesday, further reducing the already slim chance of a result in the dead rubber match.
The rainfall, which had prevented any action on day three and all but 11 overs on day two at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), continued unabated into the fourth day of the contest and play was officially abandoned just before 1 p.m. (0200 GMT).
West Indies, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, were waiting to resume their first innings on 248 for seven.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutheford)
MELBOURNE Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been declared fit for next month's Champions Trophy after recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered at the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this month.