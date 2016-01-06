Australian cricket player Mitchell Marsh walks off the pitch as the covers are put on during a rain delay in their third cricket test against the West Indies at the SCG in Sydney, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Rain delayed the start of play on the fifth and final day of the weather-disrupted third test between Australia and West Indies but the forecast suggests at least some play will be possible on Thursday.

The weather wiped out all but 11 overs of day two and all of days three and four at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), only the fifth time no play has been possible on two consecutive days of a test match in Australia.

The covers were off soon after the scheduled start at 10 a.m. (2300 GMT) on Thursday and the umpires will inspect the field at 11 a.m.

West Indies, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, will resume their first innings on 248 for seven.

