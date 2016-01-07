Australian cricket player Mitchell Marsh walks off the pitch as the covers are put on during a rain delay in their third cricket test against the West Indies at the SCG in Sydney, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Play got underway after a delayed start on the fifth and final day of the weather-disrupted third test between Australia and West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

West Indies, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, resumed their first innings on 248 for seven under blue skies at 11:45 a.m. (1245 GMT).

A minimum of 79 overs will be played if there are no further weather interruptions.

The weather wiped out all but 11 overs of day two and all of days three and four, only the fifth time no play has been possible on two consecutive days of a test match in Australia.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)