Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
PORT OF SPAIN, April 17 A power outage at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad led to a bizarre delay to the start of the third day's play in the second test on Tuesday.
The teams walked on to the field ready to play as scheduled but quickly retreated back to the dressing room before a ball was bowled after being told the decision review system (DRS) was not working.
The umpires told the teams they could still proceed but the Australian captain Michael Clarke said his team would not play until the television replays were restored.
Play eventually started about 20 minutes later with West Indies resuming their first innings on 49 for three in reply to Australia's 311. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Mark Meadows)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.