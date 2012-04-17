Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
(Updates after start of play)
PORT OF SPAIN, April 17 A power outage at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad led to a bizarre delay to the start of the third day's play in the second test between West Indies and Australia on Tuesday.
The two teams walked on to the field ready to play as scheduled but quickly retreated back to the dressing room before a ball was bowled because there was no live television footage.
Officials initially said the Australian captain Michael Clarke wanted to delay the start because the decision review system (DRS) was not working.
But a team spokesman later confirmed the decision to delay the start was made by match referee Jeff Crowe, partly because the DRS was unavailable but also because the start could not be broadcast to television viewers.
Play eventually started about 20 minutes later with West Indies resuming their first innings on 49 for three in reply to Australia's 311. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.