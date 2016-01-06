Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
SYDNEY Jan 6 The prospects of any play on the fourth day of the third test between Australia and West Indies look bleak as heavy rain prevented the scheduled start on Wednesday.
Wet weather washed out all of day three and all but 11 overs of day two, leaving a result in the dead rubber test highly unlikely.
West Indies, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, are waiting to resume their first innings on 248 for seven. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutheford)
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.