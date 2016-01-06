SYDNEY Jan 6 The prospects of any play on the fourth day of the third test between Australia and West Indies look bleak as heavy rain prevented the scheduled start on Wednesday.

Wet weather washed out all of day three and all but 11 overs of day two, leaving a result in the dead rubber test highly unlikely.

West Indies, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, are waiting to resume their first innings on 248 for seven. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutheford)