CANBERRA Dec 15 Cricket risks killing the goose
that lays the golden egg if it disrespects fans by scheduling
too many meaningless international matches, former India captain
Rahul Dravid has said.
Dravid, the first Indian to give the annual Sir Donald
Bradman Oration, said the sport needed to find a balance between
the three formats of the game and should consider playing test
matches, the "gold standard" of the game, at night.
"It must scale down this mad merry-go-round that teams and
players find themselves in: heading off for two-test tours and
seven-match ODI series with a few Twenty20s thrown in," the
38-year-old said in his speech late on Wednesday.
"Test cricket deserves to be protected, it is what the
world's best know they will to be judged by. Where I come from,
nation versus nation is what got people interested in cricket in
the first place.
"When I hear the news that a country is playing without some
of its best players, I always wonder, what do their fans think?
"We must actively fight to get as many (fans) as we can in,
to create a test match environment that the players and the fans
feed off. Anything but the sight of tests played on empty
grounds.
"For that, we have got to play test cricket that people can
watch. I don't think day-night tests or a test championship
should be dismissed."
Dravid, who said the money received from burgeoning
television rights deals had been a major force for good in
Indian cricket, had been shocked to see empty stadiums at recent
one day internationals between India and England.
"The fan has sent us a message and we must listen," he said.
"This is not mere sentimentality. Empty stands do not make for
good television. Bad television can lead to a fall in ratings,
the fall in ratings will be felt by media planners and
advertisers' looking elsewhere."
FANS DESERVE RESPECT
Dravid said that could have an impact on the value of
television rights.
"If that happens, it is hard to see television rights around
cricket being as sought after as they have always been in the
last 15 years.
"Everything that has given cricket its power and influence
in the world of sports has started from that fan in the
stadium," he added.
"They deserve our respect and let us not take them for
granted. Disrespecting fans is disrespecting the game."
Dravid said the biggest dangers facing the sport were
spot-fixing and players being tempted to become involved with
the betting industry.
Players should be prepared to give up a "little bit of
freedom of movement and privacy" to battle those scourges and
undergo lie detector tests if necessary, he said.
He concluded by calling on his fellow players to remember
that how they conducted themselves as they played cricket was
reflected in the amateur game and would ultimately influence the
generations of cricketers to come.
"As the game's custodians, it is important we are not
tempted by the short-term gains of the backward step," he said.
"We can be remembered for being the generation that could take
the giant stride."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
