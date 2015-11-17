PERTH, Nov 17 The second test between Australia and New Zealand ended in a draw on Tuesday with the tourists 217 runs short of their victory target of 321 on a rain-disrupted fifth and final day at the WACA. The tourists had made 104 for two when bad light brought an end to the game, leaving Australia 1-0 up in the series going into the third test in Adelaide courtesy of their 208-run win in Brisbane last week. Australia skipper Steve Smith had declared for the fourth time in four innings in the series an hour before tea after the hosts had made 385 for seven. New Zealand's 624 had given them a 65-run first-innings lead over Australia's 559-9 declared. Paceman Mitchell Johnson took two for 20 on his final day as an international cricketer after announcing his retirement earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)