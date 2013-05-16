England's captain Alastair Cook (C) looks on before a team photo before a training session before Thursday's first cricket test against New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

SYDNEY England will play only five one-day internationals and three Twenty20s against Australia after the Ashes series Down Under at the end of the year, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

England played seven one-day internationals and two Twenty20s in 2010-11 after the last Ashes series in Australia, which they won 3-1 to retain the urn.

Their 2013-14 tour begins with a three-day match against a Western Australia XI on October 31 and concludes three months later with the third Twenty20 at the 82,500-seater Olympic Stadium in Sydney on February 2.

In between, the tourists will play the five Ashes tests, three other tour matches, one-dayers in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and the first two Twenty20 clashes in Hobart and Melbourne.

The two teams will be extremely familiar with each other by then as Australia play five Ashes tests, five one-dayers and two Twenty20s in England from July to September as well as a Champions Trophy group match in Birmingham on June 8.

Full England tour schedule:

Oct 31-Nov 2 Western Australia XI Perth

Nov 6-9 Australia A Hobart

Nov 13-16 New South Wales XI Sydney

Nov 21-25 First test Brisbane

Nov 29-30 Chairman's XI Alice Springs

Dec 5-9 Second test Adelaide

Dec 13-17 Third test Perth

Dec 26-30 Fourth test Melbourne

Jan 3-7 Fifth test Sydney

Jan 14 Prime Minister's XI Canberra

Jan 12 First ODI Melbourne

Jan 17 Second ODI Brisbane

Jan 19 Third ODI Sydney

Jan 24 Fourth ODI Perth

Jan 26 Fifth ODI Adelaide

Jan 29 First T20 Hobart

Jan 31 Second T20 Melbourne

Feb 2 Third T20 Sydney*

* at Olympic Stadium not Sydney Cricket Ground (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)