England one-day coach Ashley Giles believes his side have the right balance ahead of Wednesday's third one-day international against Australia at Edgbaston.

Following Sunday's 88-run defeat, England trail 1-0 in the five-match series after the first one-dayer at Headingley was washed out.

Defeat at Old Trafford also raised questions over England's decision to rest a number of key players and field only three recognised bowlers.

"I've heard a lot about the balance of the side," Giles told reporters on Tuesday. "Ben (Stokes) is playing as a third seamer and is an improving bowler, has good skills, can bowl mid 80s (miles per hour) upwards and has that potential to do that job on its own.

"Otherwise the balance is what we played at the Champions Trophy when we were very successful."

England reached the final of the Champions Trophy in June, where they lost to India.

"Before the Champions Trophy against New Zealand (in a group match) we played five specialist bowlers and that didn't really work and that's when we brought Ravi (Bopara) back and since that time he's had a fantastic run in the side so I don't think we're just fiddling overs," Giles added.

The coach, who took 55 ODI wickets during his career, remains confident his new-look side can rise to the challenge posed by Australia.

"When you've got inexperience in the side you're going to have to suffer some pain occasionally to get some gain and that's what we're getting," the former England spinner added.

"Saying that, there's no reason why this team can't win these games of cricket.

"It was an exceptional batting performance by Australia the other day (at Old Trafford), we didn't get a wicket for about 22 overs and they played (James) Tredwell extremely well in the middle. There were a lot of reasons why we lost that game, not just inexperience."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Sonia Oxley)