England's Alex Hales hits out during the second T20 international against Australia at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street, near Durham, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England opener Alex Hales belted a blistering 94 in 61 deliveries to set up a 27-run victory over Australia in County Durham on Saturday and a 1-1 draw in the two-match series of Twenty20 internationals.

Hales and Michael Lumb (43) put on 111 for the first wicket as England piled up 195 for five at Chester-le-Street.

Opener David Warner hit a quickfire 53 off 42 balls to raise Australian hopes of a second successive victory but paceman Jade Dernbach grabbed three wickets as they collapsed from 111 for three to finish on 168 for nine.

On Thursday, Aaron Finch smashed a record 156, the highest score in a Twenty20 international, to lead Australia to a 39-run win in the opening encounter at Southampton.

