SYDNEY Australia's World Cup winning batsman Aaron Finch has had surgery on his left hamstring and will be sidelined for up to three months, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

The pugnacious opener, captain of Australia's Twenty20 team, sustained the injury playing in India and returned to Melbourne to have the operation on Tuesday.

"Aaron had scans that confirmed a high grade hamstring injury," team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a news release.

"As such, Aaron was assessed by a surgeon who felt that he would have a better outcome with surgery. Aaron subsequently had surgery yesterday that has gone well.

"Aaron will now commence his rehabilitation and we expect that rehabilitation to take up to 12 weeks."

Finch has never played test cricket and was not included in the Australia squad for June's series in West Indies or the Ashes tour which follows.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to join English county Yorkshire at the end of May.

