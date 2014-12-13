Australia's David Warner and India's Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for ill-tempered incidents during the fourth day of the first test in Adelaide.

Warner and Dhawan were fined 15 and 30 per cent of their respective match fees for a confrontation after the Australian opener was bowled by a no-ball.

India paceman Varun Aaron had celebrated after rattling Warner's stumps, only for the batsmen to retaliate towards the bowler after his let-off. Dhawan was involved in a heated exchange with the fiery Australian after the next delivery.

India captain Kohli, deputising for the injured MS Dhoni, was docked 30 per cent of his match fee after an argument with Australian bowler Steven Smith following a rejected lbw appeal against Rohit Sharma.

"The three players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement on Saturday.

The match was Australia's first since the death of their former batsman Phillip Hughes, who was struck on the head by a bouncer during a first-class match in Sydney two weeks ago.

Australia beat India by 48 runs on Saturday in the first game of the four test-series. The second teststarts on Wednesday in Brisbane.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)