SYDNEY, June 30 Australia will host the first day-night test match under lights in November when they meet neighbours New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval.

"The historic event will be the third of a three-test series against the Black Caps on Australian soil this summer and will be the first to be played under lights and with a pink Kookaburra ball," Cricket Australia said on their website (www.cricket.com.au) on Tuesday.

The test under lights will start on Nov. 27 and Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said the move would allow more people to watch the match at the ground and on television.

"One of the global challenges with test cricket is that most of the matches outside holiday periods are played on week days, in the middle of the day when people are at work and kids are at school," Sutherland added.

"By shifting the playing times each day's play can go into the evening and allow people to come in after work or after school to attend the last few hours of play but also when they get home in other parts of the world or other parts of the country, they can watch the game on TV."

The start time for the day-night match has not yet been decided but the test could start at 1430 local time and end at around 2130.

'DINNER' BREAK

In another innovative move the 40-minute 'lunch' interval may be held between the second and third sessions of the day and would be known as 'dinner'.

The 20-minute break for tea will keep the same name but be held between the first and second sessions.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said it was all "another step forward in the evolution of the game".

"Since the first test in 1877 there have been numerous changes to the laws and rules in an effort to ensure the game remains relevant and this is another," White added.

"As administrators we owe it to the game to keep exploring ways of moving forward."

The day-night match was part of a six-test summer schedule announced by Cricket Australia on Monday.

Australia will also play three tests against West Indies including the marquee Boxing Day and New Year's matches. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)