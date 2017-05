SYDNEY, June 29 Australia will host the first day-night test match under lights in November when they meet neighbours New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval.

"The historic event will be the third of a three-test series against the Black Caps on Australian soil this summer and will be the first to be played under lights and with a pink Kookaburra ball," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Monday.

The test under lights will start on Nov. 27.