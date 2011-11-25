MELBOURNE Nov 25 Yet to recover from their loss of a generation of champion players, Australia's hopes of returning to the pinnacle of test cricket after their Ashes humiliation may yet be stalled by a succession of injuries.

On Friday, Australia ruled out five players for next week's first test against New Zealand in Brisbane, including three out of four of the pace attack that held the Proteas to a 1-1 draw in South Africa.

The absence of Mitchell Johnson (toe), Ryan Harris (hip) and 18-year-old Pat Cummins (heel) leaves Australia's revamped selection panel with a baptism of fire on debut, and faced with the conundrum of either picking discards or blooding the rawest of youth.

"There's three or four quicks playing in the game up in Brisbane that I'm sure are going to be, with a couple of our guys out, under pretty heavy consideration," former captain Ricky Ponting, a worry line etched deep across his forehead, told a scrum of local reporters on Friday.

"That's where the majority of our selections will come from will be out of that 'A' game."

New Zealand's batsmen may well be gleeful.

Sparked by 146 from Brendon McCullum, New Zealand's bats put Australia A's attack to the sword, compiling 423 in the opening two days of their four-day tour match at Allan Border Field this week. The match continues this weekend.

Ben Hilfenhaus, hounded out of the side after a dismal series against England in the Ashes, now finds himself on the verge of an unlikely recall -- and after bleeding 86 runs for a single wicket in Brisbane.

Twenty-one year-old paceman James Pattinson, who led the first-innings bowling with 4-96, is also in the frame to debut after only eight first-class matches.

With Peter Siddle likely to be retained despite a poor series in South Africa, selectors can elect to recall three-test fast bowler Trent Copeland or toss a coin between two untried youngsters in Mitchell Starc or Ben Cutting.

After losing their first Ashes series on home soil in a quarter of a century earlier this year, Australia changed their coach and overhauled their selection committee as part of a scathing review into the country's team management and talent development programmes.

New captain Michael Clarke took the team to an encouraging series win over Sri Lanka but Australia now face a gruelling home summer with question marks over their player management.

Australia's new coach, South African Mickey Arthur, pledged to manage his bowlers' workloads carefully on his appointment this week, rotating them out of the side to preserve their bodies to meet the demands of the cricket calendar.

The regime did not come fast enough for Cummins, whose fiery debut sparked excitement in Australia not seen since paceman Glenn McGrath stepped down.

Thrown into the second test in South Africa, Clarke spelled Cummins early in his second innings assault but threw him back in after lunch on the fourth day to push for a face-saving victory after the first test was squandered by Australia's batsmen.

The teenager went on to tear up the South African bats in a famous debut, but now finds himself in a race to be fit for the second test in Hobart on Dec. 9. A four-test series against India starts on Dec. 26.

"When you've got someone as exciting as Pat Cummins you have to look after those guys as well as you can because they don't come around that often," Ponting said.

"The management thing around our team at the moment is crucial and we have to make sure that we've got all of our guys fit and healthy for when the really big series come round."

(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

