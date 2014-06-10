June 10 Former Australia cricketer Gary Gilmour, who dazzled in the inaugural World Cup, has passed away after a prolonged fight with ill health, Cricket Australia said on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

The left-arm swing bowler, who was also known for his hard-hitting abilities with the bat, died at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital at the age of 62.

Gilmour took 54 wickets and scored a century in 15 tests but is remembered more for his heroics in the 1975 World Cup.

His six wickets for 14 runs in the semi-final against arch-rivals England guided Australia to the final against West Indies in which Gilmour took five wickets in a losing cause. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)